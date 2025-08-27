Previous
The attack of the hungry seagulls. by johnfalconer
The attack of the hungry seagulls.

She made the big mistake of giving out a couple of hot chips!!!
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Jennifer Eurell ace
...and what does she have in that bag? Love the minimal colour scheme.
August 29th, 2025  
Diane Marie
great capture
August 29th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@jeneurell @diane5812

Thanks. She made the big mistake of giving out a couple of hot chips!!!
August 29th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
The look on her face!
August 29th, 2025  
