Previous
Photo 1086
The real workers of Parliament? The microphones.
This was taken in the Legislative Council of the NSW Parliament.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Views
15
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2025 2:30pm
Tags
microphone
,
parliament
,
nsw
