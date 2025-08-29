Sign up
Synchronised running joins Paris 2028 Olympics
The Sydney Mini Marathon (5km) runs the day before the full 42.195km marathon. 10,000 took part in the mini, while 35,000 are expected in the big one.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
marathon
running
sydney
olympics
Desi
What a great shot. Synchronised running ... seriously? But all the runners sure do look completely in sync with each other.
August 31st, 2025
