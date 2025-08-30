Sign up
Previous
Photo 1088
Synchronised running joins Paris 2028 Olympics
The Sydney Mini Marathon (5km) runs the day before the full 42.195km marathon. 10,000 took part in the mini, while 35,000 are expected in the big one.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
5
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th August 2025 7:28am
Tags
marathon
,
running
,
sydney
,
olympics
,
sixws-159
Desi
What a great shot. Synchronised running ... seriously? But all the runners sure do look completely in sync with each other.
August 31st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely taken
August 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@seacreature
@casablanca
Thanks. And I think 2 and 3 look like twins or brothers??
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot… brilliant
August 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent action shot
August 31st, 2025
