Synchronised running joins Paris 2028 Olympics by johnfalconer
Synchronised running joins Paris 2028 Olympics

The Sydney Mini Marathon (5km) runs the day before the full 42.195km marathon. 10,000 took part in the mini, while 35,000 are expected in the big one.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

John Falconer

Desi
What a great shot. Synchronised running ... seriously? But all the runners sure do look completely in sync with each other.
August 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely taken
August 31st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@seacreature @casablanca

Thanks. And I think 2 and 3 look like twins or brothers??
August 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shot… brilliant
August 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent action shot
August 31st, 2025  
