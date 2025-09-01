Achilles International athletes competing in the Sydney Mini Marathon.

The runner on the left is visually impaired and is supported by her guide on the right. They are tethered together, with the guide also holding the runner’s arm. Just before this moment, the guide had shown her runner where the photographer was positioned. Both are members of Achilles International, a running organisation founded in New York in 1983 that supports athletes with disabilities and now operates worldwide. They were participating in the 5 km Sydney Mini Marathon, while other members of their group were preparing for the full 42.195 km marathon the following day.