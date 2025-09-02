Sign up
Photo 1091
Seeing double
…. Without using AI.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd September 2025 7:05pm
Tags
reflection
,
house
,
sydney
,
opera
Martyn Drage
ace
Excellent
September 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !
September 3rd, 2025
