“The best camera is the one you have with you. ” by johnfalconer
Photo 1093

“The best camera is the one you have with you. ”

…… unless you only have your iPhone …… and and an almost full moon, a dark blue sky and seagulls align perfectly for you …… and you left the Nikon at home!!!
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Dave ace
Nicely done
September 6th, 2025  
