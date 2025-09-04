Sign up
Photo 1093
“The best camera is the one you have with you. ”
…… unless you only have your iPhone …… and and an almost full moon, a dark blue sky and seagulls align perfectly for you …… and you left the Nikon at home!!!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1605
photos
216
followers
359
following
299% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2025 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
seagulls
Dave
ace
Nicely done
September 6th, 2025
