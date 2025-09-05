Sign up
Previous
Photo 1094
Bin there, head down, tail up.
Here in Sydney we call them “bin chickens,” though they’re really ibis. Not endangered, not shy, and definitely not fussy about dining options. Yes, I’ve posted an ibis before — but not with its whole head shoved this far into the bin.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
chicken
bin
ibis
sixws-159
Dave
Well, I learned something today.
September 6th, 2025
Beverley
I hope he got a feed… great photo
September 6th, 2025
