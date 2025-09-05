Previous
Bin there, head down, tail up. by johnfalconer
Photo 1094

Here in Sydney we call them “bin chickens,” though they’re really ibis. Not endangered, not shy, and definitely not fussy about dining options. Yes, I’ve posted an ibis before — but not with its whole head shoved this far into the bin.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Dave ace
Well, I learned something today.
September 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I hope he got a feed… great photo
September 6th, 2025  
