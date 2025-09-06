Sign up
Previous
Photo 1095
Not a good sign
If they are kicking off it usually means that the opposition team has just scored against them. They had.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
3
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Tags
ball
,
rugby
,
kick
,
balmain
william wooderson
ace
Great action shot John - and I love those bee-stripe outfits!
September 8th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A great action shot with all eyes on the ball
September 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great action shot
September 8th, 2025
