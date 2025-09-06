Not a good sign

Previous
If they are kicking off it usually means that the opposition team has just scored against them. They had.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

John Falconer

william wooderson ace
Great action shot John - and I love those bee-stripe outfits!
September 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A great action shot with all eyes on the ball
September 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great action shot
September 8th, 2025  
