Previous
This is not the rice paddy I signed up for. Seriously?! by johnfalconer
Photo 1099

This is not the rice paddy I signed up for. Seriously?!

Spotted at the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair 2025, Redfern.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda Parker ace
You see some strange things at art fairs.
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact