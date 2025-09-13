Hyde Park Barracks: convicts called home.

Hyde Park Barracks: a three-storey structure with a central dormitory block and various associated buildings within a stone perimeter wall, designed by convict architect Francis Greenway and completed in 1819. Convicts housed here usually worked on public projects Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays could work privately for local settlers. Sundays they were given leave but returned each night. Normally it housed 600 convicts each night, though records show 1,400 souls were locked up here on occasion — without the tightly packed bedding, including hammocks, there simply wouldn’t have been room.