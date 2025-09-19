Previous
“Ten Port Invention”. Manly Jazz Festival. by johnfalconer
“Ten Port Invention”. Manly Jazz Festival.

Free since it started in 1979. This is the beach front. There are three other locations nearby including big bands in St Matthew’s church.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

John Falconer

Mags ace
Nothing like good jazz on the beach! Well captured.
September 20th, 2025  
Shirley ace
How cool nothing nicer
September 20th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
What a great spot for jazz festival.
September 20th, 2025  
