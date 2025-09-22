Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Reflections
Our photography group went to the City today to photograph reflections.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
iPhone 15 Pro Max
23rd September 2025 10:48am
reflections
shop
sydney
Babs
Ha ha brilliant. You are never too old to have fun. We used to do this when we were kids and I have done it later in life too with my grandchildren. Growing older is inevitable but growing up is optional.
September 23rd, 2025
