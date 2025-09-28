Previous
St Bernard's Presbytery by johnfalconer
Photo 1117

St Bernard's Presbytery

At Hartley Historic Site. In the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested:
Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell
Lovely sandstone building - and looks like a perfect day too.
September 30th, 2025  
