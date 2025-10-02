Previous
Huge rag doll at NSW Art Gallery by johnfalconer
Photo 1121

Huge rag doll at NSW Art Gallery

Children are slowly adding squares of their work onto this huge doll. It’s beautiful.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

John Falconer

I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is so lovely
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s great when art brings children together… making their own stitching squares is great!
October 3rd, 2025  
