Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1121
Huge rag doll at NSW Art Gallery
Children are slowly adding squares of their work onto this huge doll. It’s beautiful.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1634
photos
216
followers
362
following
307% complete
View this month »
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st October 2025 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doll
,
art
,
gallery
,
rash
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is so lovely
October 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s great when art brings children together… making their own stitching squares is great!
October 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close