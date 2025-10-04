Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
Steam locomotive 3526 built in 1917
This is part of the annual NSW Transport Museum three day show.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
4
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1635
photos
216
followers
362
following
307% complete
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
steam
,
nsw
,
heritage
Linda Godwin
Very cool shot with a great pov.
October 4th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
How lovely......I am old enough to remember travelling on steam trains !
October 4th, 2025
Desi
Oh how wonderful!
October 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured.
October 4th, 2025
