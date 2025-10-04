Previous
Steam locomotive 3526 built in 1917 by johnfalconer
Photo 1123

Steam locomotive 3526 built in 1917

This is part of the annual NSW Transport Museum three day show.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

John Falconer

Linda Godwin
Very cool shot with a great pov.
October 4th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely......I am old enough to remember travelling on steam trains !
October 4th, 2025  
Desi
Oh how wonderful!
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
October 4th, 2025  
