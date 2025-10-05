Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1124
Chrysanthemum. David Jones Spring Flower Show.
I did get one flower shot!!!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1636
photos
216
followers
362
following
307% complete
View this month »
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd October 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
show
,
spring
,
chrysanthemum
Mags
ace
Beautiful way to fill the frame!
October 6th, 2025
narayani
ace
Love it!
October 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the pagans simplicity
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close