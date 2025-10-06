Sign up
Previous
Photo 1125
NSW locomotive 3001. Built in 1903
Built in Manchester England in 1903 and shipped to Australia for use in the Sydney suburban rail network.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1637
photos
215
followers
361
following
308% complete
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
train
,
rail
,
locomotive
,
heritage
Danette Thompson
ace
Great edit. Looks very vintage.
October 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
