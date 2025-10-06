Previous
NSW locomotive 3001. Built in 1903 by johnfalconer
NSW locomotive 3001. Built in 1903

Built in Manchester England in 1903 and shipped to Australia for use in the Sydney suburban rail network.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Danette Thompson ace
Great edit. Looks very vintage.
October 7th, 2025  
