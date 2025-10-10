Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
No “proper” cameras allowed!!
This is Sydney Kings vs NZ Breakers at the basketball stadium at the Sydney Olympic precinct. No cameras allowed except phone cameras. I took this with my iPhone 15 pro max using the 5x optical lens.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1639
photos
215
followers
361
following
308% complete
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2025 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
basketball
,
sydney
,
olympic
gloria jones
ace
Stellar action shot!
October 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great action shot
October 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
Fab shot! Looks like you don’t need a proper camera
October 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific shot… the iPhones are amazing…
October 10th, 2025
