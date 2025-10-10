Previous
No “proper” cameras allowed!! by johnfalconer
No “proper” cameras allowed!!

This is Sydney Kings vs NZ Breakers at the basketball stadium at the Sydney Olympic precinct. No cameras allowed except phone cameras. I took this with my iPhone 15 pro max using the 5x optical lens.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Stellar action shot!
October 10th, 2025  
Great action shot
October 10th, 2025  
Fab shot! Looks like you don’t need a proper camera
October 10th, 2025  
Terrific shot… the iPhones are amazing…
October 10th, 2025  
