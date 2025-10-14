Previous
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. “Food court” by johnfalconer
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. “Food court”

Captured at Marina Bay Sands — one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks. The dining area is as impressive as the skyline outside.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
JackieR ace
what a fabulous perspective and details
October 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely amazing
October 16th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
How amazing.
October 16th, 2025  
