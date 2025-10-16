Previous
Diwali festival of lights. Sydney. by johnfalconer
Photo 1135

Diwali festival of lights. Sydney.

Getting ready for the Diwali festival of lights to be celebrated by Indians the World over on 20/10/25
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
What a shame you’re not still in Singapore - little India is the place to be!
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact