Previous
Photo 1135
Diwali festival of lights. Sydney.
Getting ready for the Diwali festival of lights to be celebrated by Indians the World over on 20/10/25
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Tags
indian
lights
festival
diwali
narayani
What a shame you’re not still in Singapore - little India is the place to be!
October 17th, 2025
