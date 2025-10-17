Life attacking art.

This is a huntsman spider running across a huge canvas print of an aerial image of Bondi Beach. It’s on my wall. These spiders are very fast so the photo is not good. The body of the spider is about 3cm (1”) long and from leg to leg they measure about 15cm (6”). They are not venomous but can bite. They do not spin webs but hunt their prey directly.



I just like the spider attacking the swimmers!! Huntsman spiders don’t like seawater!!