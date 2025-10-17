Previous
Life attacking art. by johnfalconer
Photo 1136

Life attacking art.

This is a huntsman spider running across a huge canvas print of an aerial image of Bondi Beach. It’s on my wall. These spiders are very fast so the photo is not good. The body of the spider is about 3cm (1”) long and from leg to leg they measure about 15cm (6”). They are not venomous but can bite. They do not spin webs but hunt their prey directly.

I just like the spider attacking the swimmers!! Huntsman spiders don’t like seawater!!
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
narayani
Quite a surreal image!
October 18th, 2025  
JackieR
What a great capture!!!
October 18th, 2025  
Beverley
Ooo a big spider… great capture…brilliant
October 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
I thought it was an installation!
October 18th, 2025  
John Falconer
@narayani @30pics4jackiesdiamond @beverley365 @anniesue

Thanks. It was a real big spider, albeit harmless. It’s outside somewhere now.
October 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Looks like the spider version of Jaws.
October 18th, 2025  
