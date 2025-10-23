Previous
NSW Art Gallery Library by johnfalconer
Photo 1142

NSW Art Gallery Library

23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda Parker ace
Wow! I'd love to read those books!
October 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh you've captured some fabulous light and lines
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact