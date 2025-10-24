Previous
Central Railway Station Sydney by johnfalconer
Photo 1143

Central Railway Station Sydney

The left hand side is the wall that I had to hold the iPhone against to keep it still!! Worked out ok.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely done! I have a station today too funnily enough.
October 27th, 2025  
Neil ace
Excellent creative shot with a phone.
October 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
Stunning slow-motion shot
October 27th, 2025  
Carolinesdreams ace
Nice effect.
October 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great shot… cool energy
October 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Maybe the commuters are heading for the ghost train.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact