Previous
Photo 1151
Two dancing, two photographing—the perfect balance.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
5
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1663
photos
213
followers
361
following
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Views
19
Comments
5
Album
2022/25
Camera
COOLPIX P7100
Taken
1st November 2025 11:02am
Tags
photographer
,
park
,
dancing
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great shot. They were a very entertaining group
November 3rd, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@kjarn
Thanks Kate
November 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 3rd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice capture.
November 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Unusual stance, most do man-spreading like that whilst seated!
November 3rd, 2025
Thanks Kate