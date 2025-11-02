Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1152
Shaping his work
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1664
photos
213
followers
361
following
315% complete
View this month »
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st October 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
wood
,
file
,
sculpture
,
sydney
narayani
ace
Lovely lighting - great in b&w
November 4th, 2025
Linda Godwin
so nicely done
November 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close