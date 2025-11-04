Sign up
Photo 1153
Photo 1153
A touch of colour in Rozelle
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1665
photos
212
followers
360
following
Views
17
Comments
3
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2025 11:15am
Privacy
Tags
motorcycle
,
black&white
,
selective_colour
,
rozelle
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pop of red.
November 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous shot
November 5th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I love a pop of colour. From my experience with both photography and painting I'd say red was the favourite colour. Nice image.
November 5th, 2025
