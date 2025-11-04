Previous
A touch of colour in Rozelle by johnfalconer
Photo 1153

A touch of colour in Rozelle

4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Susan Wakely ace
Great pop of red.
November 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous shot
November 5th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I love a pop of colour. From my experience with both photography and painting I'd say red was the favourite colour. Nice image.
November 5th, 2025  
