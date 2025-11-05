Previous
Best served hot! by johnfalconer
Photo 1154

Best served hot!

Advertisement!

I’m running the next challenge for Breakfast Lunch and Dinner BLD-44. This month I’ve it “Best Served Hot”. A little heat, a little bite, all up to you. Breakfast, lunch, dinner—catch it as it happens.

It might be porridge bubbling, toaster popping, or coffee swirling in the cup. Maybe sauce dripping, herbs being sprinkled, or steam rising from a hot plate. Perhaps hands reaching for a sandwich, spoons diving into soup, or forks cutting into pasta. Or simply a meal mid-bite, a plate coming together, the moment before the first taste—whatever brings the food to life.

Tag your collage bld-44

Start Date 24 October
End Date 30 November

Current entries can be viewed here
https://365project.org/tags/bld-44

I’m putting my images there to kickstart the challenge. I won’t make myself the winner!!!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact