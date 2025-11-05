Advertisement!I’m running the next challenge for Breakfast Lunch and Dinner BLD-44. This month I’ve it “Best Served Hot”. A little heat, a little bite, all up to you. Breakfast, lunch, dinner—catch it as it happens.It might be porridge bubbling, toaster popping, or coffee swirling in the cup. Maybe sauce dripping, herbs being sprinkled, or steam rising from a hot plate. Perhaps hands reaching for a sandwich, spoons diving into soup, or forks cutting into pasta. Or simply a meal mid-bite, a plate coming together, the moment before the first taste—whatever brings the food to life.Tag your collage bld-44Start Date 24 OctoberEnd Date 30 NovemberCurrent entries can be viewed hereI’m putting my images there to kickstart the challenge. I won’t make myself the winner!!!