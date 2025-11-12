Previous
Christmas tree by johnfalconer
Photo 1162

Christmas tree

12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Gosh, that’s bright! Real vivid pop of colour
November 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Still getting my head around the idea of Christmas.
November 14th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
What a pretty display.
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact