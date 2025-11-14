Previous
Blue faced honey eater… by johnfalconer
Photo 1164

Blue faced honey eater…

… also eats noodles if you’re not paying attention
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Babs ace
Wow amazing, we had one in our garden this morning but he was very shy and flew off before I could get a photo. This chap looks quite tame fav
November 16th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@onewing thanks Babs there were a couple of them hanging around this country side cafe.
November 16th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Good closeup
November 16th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Yeah. They're cheeky.
November 16th, 2025  
amyK ace
That is quite a close up
November 16th, 2025  
