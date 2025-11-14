Sign up
Previous
Photo 1164
Blue faced honey eater…
… also eats noodles if you’re not paying attention
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
5
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th November 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
noodles
,
honey
,
eater
Babs
ace
Wow amazing, we had one in our garden this morning but he was very shy and flew off before I could get a photo. This chap looks quite tame fav
November 16th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
thanks Babs there were a couple of them hanging around this country side cafe.
November 16th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Good closeup
November 16th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
Yeah. They're cheeky.
November 16th, 2025
amyK
ace
That is quite a close up
November 16th, 2025
