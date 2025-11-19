Previous
The sitar player by johnfalconer
Photo 1169

The sitar player

Taken SOOC. No editing whatever. Being lazy.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous portrait.
November 20th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely portrait
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact