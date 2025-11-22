Sign up
Photo 1172
Then and now.
Maybe this is how a photo of the worker’s cottage around the corner from me would look today. Except for today’s bars on the windows.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
John Falconer
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
cottage
,
worker
,
redfern
Peter Dulis
ace
love the effect
November 22nd, 2025
