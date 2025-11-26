Previous
“Belly” the macaw by johnfalconer
“Belly” the macaw

This is “Belly” the macaw. He is perched on his friend’s knee about 60cm from my iPhone camera. I met them while waiting for my train at an inner city station in Sydney.
This is the same bird and his friend I photographed at Circular Quay and posted to 365project on 25/5/2021!! When I showed him my old photo he was astonished. He doesn’t speak English and he had his two adult granddaughters with him. If he was astonished they were flabbergasted!!!

Here is the original post:

https://365project.org/johnfalconer/365/2021-05-25
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page.
Great detail!
November 26th, 2025  
great photo
November 26th, 2025  
Wonderful details and colors
November 26th, 2025  
Wow he is gorgeous. I take it it was the owner who doesn't speak English not the Macaw ha ha
November 26th, 2025  
@narayani @lynnz @edorreandresen
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.

Here is the link to the original image https://365project.org/johnfalconer/365/2021-05-25
November 26th, 2025  
@onewing
I did actually think that when I was typing!!!

Also go to https://365project.org/johnfalconer/365/2021-05-25
November 26th, 2025  
@johnfalconer Fancy coming across him again
November 26th, 2025  
@onewing
What are the odds.
November 26th, 2025  
Wonderful all round & quite amazing.. Fav
A perfect capture of Belly!
November 26th, 2025  
Fabulous shot
November 26th, 2025  
Wonderful details you've captured,
November 26th, 2025  
Great closeup.
November 26th, 2025  
@happysnaps @kjarn @christinav @wakelys
Thanks everyone
November 26th, 2025  
What a coincidence - and a lovely image.
November 26th, 2025  
Beautiful
November 26th, 2025  
What a handsome portrait!
November 26th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Magnificent close up.
November 26th, 2025  
@dide @joansmor @casablanca @sangwann

Thanks everyone
November 26th, 2025  
