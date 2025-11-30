Previous
That really did hurt a lot by johnfalconer
Photo 1180

That really did hurt a lot

The player was not hit on the head. He was hit on his unprotected ribs. It hurt.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

John Falconer

JackieR ace
You caught it at the right time! Ouch
November 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great action shot.
November 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @wakelys
Two seconds later he was down on the ground. After some help he did get up and play again. The bowler was just so fast. Easily over 100kph.
November 30th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
The ball was going so fast I missed it but I did see him laying on the ground
November 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@kjarn
Thanks. He was very sore indeed. I’ve got another blurry shot of the bowler hurling another one down. Both his feet are 50cm in the air behind him. Scary the power they put into it.
November 30th, 2025  
