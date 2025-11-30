Sign up
Previous
Photo 1180
That really did hurt a lot
The player was not hit on the head. He was hit on his unprotected ribs. It hurt.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
5
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1692
photos
213
followers
360
following
323% complete
View this month »
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022/25
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th November 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
accident
,
player
,
cricket
,
people-43
,
sixws-161
JackieR
ace
You caught it at the right time! Ouch
November 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action shot.
November 30th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@wakelys
Two seconds later he was down on the ground. After some help he did get up and play again. The bowler was just so fast. Easily over 100kph.
November 30th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
The ball was going so fast I missed it but I did see him laying on the ground
November 30th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@kjarn
Thanks. He was very sore indeed. I’ve got another blurry shot of the bowler hurling another one down. Both his feet are 50cm in the air behind him. Scary the power they put into it.
November 30th, 2025
