Photo 1181
I really need to get my hair cut?
“Forty winks” by Antonio Dattilo Rubbo. 1929. At the Manly Art Gallery & Museum.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
3
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
art
painting
gallery
manly
narayani
ace
Great composition
December 1st, 2025
amyK
ace
Cleverly captured
December 1st, 2025
Desi
Excellent
December 1st, 2025
