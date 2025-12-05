Previous
Christmas Carols. by johnfalconer
Photo 1185

Christmas Carols.

I cropped out two onlookers on the bottom left of the photo. But there were hundreds of onlookers listening to these beautiful singers. No physical barriers or being pushed back. The audience just were polite and well behaved!!
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact