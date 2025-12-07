Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1187
Quiet please! Serious napping in progress.
Customs House Museum and Library at Circular Quay, Sydney
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1699
photos
214
followers
360
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
sleep
,
sixws-161
,
street-129
Babs
ace
He looks quite comfy
December 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very cool capture… a ten minute nap can make all the difference.
Brilliant photo… I’d like my son to take more naps… necessary when you do long days. Love it!
December 7th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Funnily enough he looks very comfortable
December 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Brilliant photo… I’d like my son to take more naps… necessary when you do long days. Love it!