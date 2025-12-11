Previous
Checking messages while getting steadily soggier. by johnfalconer
Checking messages while getting steadily soggier.

She’s perched on the wall of the 1976 Lloyd Rees Fountain, now nicknamed “The Matrix” Fountain after its cameo in that movie.
11th December 2025

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
