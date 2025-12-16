Sign up
Previous
Photo 1196
Santa and Mrs Claus
This was our photography group Christmas lunch.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
4
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1708
photos
216
followers
365
following
327% complete
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Views
21
Comments
4
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2025 12:37pm
Tags
christmas
,
photography
,
party
,
santa
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a fun lunch with Santa 🎅🏻
December 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Tee hee!
December 16th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
How fun! Merry Merry!
December 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks great.
December 16th, 2025
