Photo 1197
What holds Sydney Harbour Bridge up?
The steelwork underneath the southern end of the sydney Harbour Bridge. The bridge was completed in 1932. Construction started in 1928.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1709
photos
215
followers
365
following
327% complete
1197
Views
4
Album
2022/25
Camera
COOLPIX P7100
Taken
17th December 2025 7:12pm
Tags
bridge
,
sydney
,
harbour
