Squeezing in to Sydney CBD by johnfalconer
Photo 1198

Squeezing in to Sydney CBD

The building with the smiley face is the Sales Force building. At 263 metres (about 863 feet), it is the tallest office skyscraper in Sydney.
Only the residential Crown Casino tower rises higher, at 271 metres (around 889 feet).
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
gloria jones ace
Super pov, leading lines
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific capture absolutely super building, nice to see smiley faces…
December 19th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
nice
December 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 19th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@seattlite @beverley365 @jesperani @joansmor
December 19th, 2025  
