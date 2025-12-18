Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
Squeezing in to Sydney CBD
The building with the smiley face is the Sales Force building. At 263 metres (about 863 feet), it is the tallest office skyscraper in Sydney.
Only the residential Crown Casino tower rises higher, at 271 metres (around 889 feet).
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
5
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1710
photos
215
followers
365
following
328% complete
View this month »
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2025 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
sydney
,
architecture-18
,
slackers
gloria jones
ace
Super pov, leading lines
December 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific capture absolutely super building, nice to see smiley faces…
December 19th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
nice
December 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 19th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@seattlite
@beverley365
@jesperani
@joansmor
Thanks to all. This is In the middle of a few office buildings. The One with the smiley face is the Sales Force building. At 263 metres (about 863 feet), it is the tallest office skyscraper in Sydney. Only the residential Crown Casino tower rises higher, at 271 metres (around 889 feet).
December 19th, 2025
