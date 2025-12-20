Sign up
Previous
Photo 1200
Christmas Light Show at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney
The show tells the story of the Little Drummer Boy and is beautifully told. It lasts just over 10 minutes and then repeated. Thousands watch it.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
7
4
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2025 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
show
,
sydney
,
st-mary’s
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… terrific Christmas lights
December 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's fabulous
December 21st, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Intriguing!
December 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great illumination.
December 21st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Amazing
December 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture with those lights.
December 21st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@beverley365
@casablanca
@juliedduncan
@wakelys
@hjbenson
@marlboromaam
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
December 21st, 2025
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.