Christmas Light Show at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney by johnfalconer
Christmas Light Show at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney

The show tells the story of the Little Drummer Boy and is beautifully told. It lasts just over 10 minutes and then repeated. Thousands watch it.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… terrific Christmas lights
December 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's fabulous
December 21st, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Intriguing!
December 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great illumination.
December 21st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Amazing
December 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture with those lights.
December 21st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@beverley365 @casablanca @juliedduncan @wakelys @hjbenson @marlboromaam
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
December 21st, 2025  
