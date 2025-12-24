Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1204
Red flowering gum tree.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1716
photos
215
followers
366
following
329% complete
View this month »
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
flower
,
gum
Lou Ann
ace
Oh what a beauty!
December 26th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Fantastic, how unusual!
December 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its like gorgeous fireworks
December 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great flowers.
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close