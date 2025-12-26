Previous
Cafe in Sydney at mid summer. 17°C ( 63°F) by johnfalconer
Cafe in Sydney at mid summer. 17°C ( 63°F)

The coldest Christmas I’ve ever had in Sydney. A few days before this it was around 35°C (95°F)
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

John Falconer

I cannot imagine putting a heater on at 17ºC! That would be Summer's day for me here and I would be in shorts and a t-shirt!
December 27th, 2025  
We’ve been in the 80’s here, (21° C) for a couple of weeks. Craziest winter ever. All kinds of high temperatures breaking records.
December 27th, 2025  
Wow! I can see how 17 would feel chilly if you've recently been at 35. That's a huge difference.

Personally, I would be comfortable at 17 and quite uncomfy at 35. A few years ago we had -31 for New Year's Eve, not including the windchill. We do get up into the +30s in the summers too, but I find it very difficult when we do!
December 27th, 2025  
17C and a heater on! That’s comfortable for me, never enjoyed much over 25C.
December 27th, 2025  
