Previous
Photo 1205
Cafe in Sydney at mid summer. 17°C ( 63°F)
The coldest Christmas I’ve ever had in Sydney. A few days before this it was around 35°C (95°F)
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2025 1:38pm
Tags
cafe
,
cold
,
clovelly
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I cannot imagine putting a heater on at 17ºC! That would be Summer's day for me here and I would be in shorts and a t-shirt!
December 27th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
We’ve been in the 80’s here, (21° C) for a couple of weeks. Craziest winter ever. All kinds of high temperatures breaking records.
December 27th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Wow! I can see how 17 would feel chilly if you've recently been at 35. That's a huge difference.
Personally, I would be comfortable at 17 and quite uncomfy at 35. A few years ago we had -31 for New Year's Eve, not including the windchill. We do get up into the +30s in the summers too, but I find it very difficult when we do!
December 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
17C and a heater on! That’s comfortable for me, never enjoyed much over 25C.
December 27th, 2025
