Previous
Photo 1207
Lilly Pilli berries
I have eaten the jam for years without ever seeing the berries themselves.
Today I finally met the source.al A beautiful red berry native to Australia.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
10
4
2022/25
iPhone 15 Pro Max
28th December 2025 4:56pm
australian
fruit
food
berries
lilli
pilli
Ann H. LeFevre
Nice shot- they have a unique shape- and who wouldn't enjoy saying their name over and over again? It just rolls of the tongue.
December 29th, 2025
KV
Such vibrant color… beautiful.
December 29th, 2025
Neil
I’ve never heard of the lilli pilli berries before, are the sweet or sour? Nice pic.
December 29th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
Lovely shot.
December 29th, 2025
