Lilly Pilli berries by johnfalconer
Photo 1207

Lilly Pilli berries

I have eaten the jam for years without ever seeing the berries themselves.
Today I finally met the source.al A beautiful red berry native to Australia.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot- they have a unique shape- and who wouldn't enjoy saying their name over and over again? It just rolls of the tongue.
December 29th, 2025  
KV ace
Such vibrant color… beautiful.
December 29th, 2025  
Neil ace
I’ve never heard of the lilli pilli berries before, are the sweet or sour? Nice pic.
December 29th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely shot.
December 29th, 2025  
