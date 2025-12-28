Cantilevered mirrors doing clever things SIXWS-162
What really sets the award-winning One Central Park apart is the huge cantilevered structure of mirrors projecting from the top of the tower. More than architectural showing off, the mirrors reflect sunlight down into the large outside garden and surrounding spaces that would otherwise sit in shade, combining visual drama with a genuinely clever, practical purpose.
I guess so. The buildings on The right are the university. The others are residential on the Top but other commercial use further down. A bit of a mess.
Thanks. I thought it was. I’ve seen it many times but only got around to taking photos.