Previous
Cantilevered mirrors doing clever things SIXWS-162 by johnfalconer
Photo 1208

Cantilevered mirrors doing clever things SIXWS-162

What really sets the award-winning One Central Park apart is the huge cantilevered structure of mirrors projecting from the top of the tower. More than architectural showing off, the mirrors reflect sunlight down into the large outside garden and surrounding spaces that would otherwise sit in shade, combining visual drama with a genuinely clever, practical purpose.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BillyBoy
The buildings look a bit of a mess.
December 30th, 2025  
narayani ace
Quite striking
December 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@billyboy
I guess so. The buildings on The right are the university. The others are residential on the Top but other commercial use further down. A bit of a mess.
December 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@narayani
Thanks. I thought it was. I’ve seen it many times but only got around to taking photos.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact