The New Year’s Eve cleanup crew. by johnfalconer
The New Year’s Eve cleanup crew.

More than 1.1million people line the Harbour and other locations to witness the fireworks display on New Year Eve. These forklift trucks are snout to remove the crowd barriers etc.
