Previous
Photo 1211
The New Year’s Eve cleanup crew.
More than 1.1million people line the Harbour and other locations to witness the fireworks display on New Year Eve. These forklift trucks are snout to remove the crowd barriers etc.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
7
2022/25
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1st January 2026 3:36pm
new
sydney
year
nye
forklift
