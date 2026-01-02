Previous
Bunny tail or hare's-tail grass. by johnfalconer
Photo 1212

Bunny tail or hare's-tail grass.

Dried Lagurus ovatus, commonly known as bunny tail or hare's-tail grass is an introduced species to Australia mainly from Mediterranean areas. In Australia it is considered a pest and an invasive species.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very pretty bunch!
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact