Photo 1212
Bunny tail or hare's-tail grass.
Dried Lagurus ovatus, commonly known as bunny tail or hare's-tail grass is an introduced species to Australia mainly from Mediterranean areas. In Australia it is considered a pest and an invasive species.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1724
photos
215
followers
363
following
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2026 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
bunny
,
grass
,
tail
,
hares
,
invasive
Corinne C
ace
A very pretty bunch!
January 4th, 2026
