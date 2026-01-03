Previous
Anyone have a spare needle (and a record) by johnfalconer
Photo 1213

Anyone have a spare needle (and a record)

3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

John Falconer

I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my. This is such a great storytelling image. A plaid vinyl!
January 5th, 2026  
