Previous
Next
Same day, same time every year. by johnfalconer
Photo 1217

Same day, same time every year.

For as long as I can remember and from this viewpoint, the sun always sets between these buildings. What a coincidence?
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact